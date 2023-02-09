Man suspected of chasing woman with makeshift flamethrower in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested following an incident in Colorado Springs Wednesday night after reports he was chasing a woman with a “torch.”

The man’s identity wasn’t provided last time KKTV 11 News checked in with the police. Police say they received the call at about 5:52 p.m. in an area close to Airport Road and Chelton Road. According to at least one witness, a man was chasing someone with what police believe was an “extended Bic lighter” and he may have been using it as a makeshift flamethrower.

Police arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody. The suspect could face charges including attempted assault, menacing and use of an incendiary device.

