Man suspected of chasing woman with makeshift flamethrower in Colorado Springs

A man is facing serious charges following an incident in Colorado Springs.
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested following an incident in Colorado Springs Wednesday night after reports he was chasing a woman with a “torch.”

The man’s identity wasn’t provided last time KKTV 11 News checked in with the police. Police say they received the call at about 5:52 p.m. in an area close to Airport Road and Chelton Road. According to at least one witness, a man was chasing someone with what police believe was an “extended Bic lighter” and he may have been using it as a makeshift flamethrower.

Police arrived at the scene and took the suspect into custody. The suspect could face charges including attempted assault, menacing and use of an incendiary device.

This article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood.

