Jury selected in Kallungi murder trial

After a delay in the trial last fall, 12 jurors have been selected in the murder trial. The list of witnesses *could include the victim’s own mother.
By Jared Dean
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:38 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The case surrounding the disappearance of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi. Has been going on for years. Dane Kallungi was arrested in 2021. Two years after she went missing.

Court records show he’s accused of murder in a crime that happened on March 20, 2019.

The judge read a list of more than 20 names that could be potential witnesses in the trial. To ensure none of the jurors knew them. That list contained friends of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi and the ex wife of Dane Kallungi, who he allegedly confessed to, according to court papers.

Margie Amaga, despite help from numerous congressmen, was unable to get here in time for trial, and is watching remotely from Hong Kong.

It is yet to be determined if prosecutors will call her mother to the stand and what that process will look like.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

