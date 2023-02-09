‘Do your homework:’ Colorado attorney general warns of scams when donating to Middle East earthquake victims

Attorney General Phil Weiser says “fake charities” may take advantage of goodwill during tragedies
WATCH: How to avoid scams when donating to Middle East earthquake victims
By Jenny Huh
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is asking Coloradans to be extra cautious when donating to the Turkey-Syria earthquake recovery efforts.

Weiser says scammers may be present online and in-person, and they often take advantage of donors’ goodwill during times of disaster.

“Do your homework,” Weiser explained. “The biggest mistake people make is they’ll give to a cause that sounds worthy, but they haven’t checked it out. And it might not be legitimate.”

Weiser shared tips on preventing such scams, including verifying an organization’s legitimacy, looking at their track record, and being wary of pressure tactics. These apply to local, national and international donations.

He says charity assessment services such as Charity Navigator are useful tools. Other resources, such as checkthecharity.com, are listed on the AG’s “Stop Fraud Colorado” website.

AG Weiser also says asking these questions may help: “Has the organization existed for years, or is it a new one? Has the organization taken a huge amount of money for its administrative costs, or do the monies that go to that charity actually go to the people who need it?”

To help the earthquake victims, you can donate to the Colorado chapter of the American Red Cross. Find more details on how to send in your checks here.

At this time, the Red Cross is not accepting blood donations or in-kind goods, including food, blankets and toys.

You can, however, send such donations to the Turkish Embassy and Turkish Consulates across the U.S. via mail or in-person dropoff. According to a spokesperson with the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming, they’re accepting “blankets, tents, sleeping bags, pocket warmers, winter clothing and over-the-counter medications for flu, cold, and pain killers.”

According to CBS, there are now more than 12,000 earthquake casualties, as well as increasing demand for humanitarian aid, amid freezing temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Student reportedly brings a gun to a Colorado Springs school
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to article about black Colorado ranchers allegedly facing ‘domestic terrorism’
A heavy police presence at the Fountain and Jet Wing intersection following a deadly crash on...
Deadly crash involving pedestrian reported in southeast Colorado Springs
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial demonstration over the skies of Cheyenne, Wyo.,...
Air Force Thunderbirds cancel Cheyenne show for safety concerns after emergency landing in Colorado in 2022

Latest News

Josef Smith
Fort Carson soldier accused of distributing child porn in Colorado
Road rage graphic
22-year-old man arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs involving a gun
Fire in Teller County 2/8/23.
Crews battle a fire north of Cripple Creek on Wednesday
2/8/23.
WATCH: Alleged road rage in Colorado Springs, suspect found with more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and guns
2/28/23
WATCH: Colorado wolf predicts Super Bowl winner