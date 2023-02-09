Multiple crashes in Colorado Springs near Fountain and Circle may be linked to stolen vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more following a crash and a large law enforcement presence along a busy Colorado Springs road on Thursday.

11 News learned of the crash just after 1:30 p.m. near S. Circle Dr. and E. Fountain Boulevard. When 11 News arrive on the scene, part of westbound Fountain was closed. One vehicle was on its side and a jeep was off the road.

Police at the scene tell 11 News one of the vehicles may have been stolen and there were three different crashes in the area. It is unclear if all three crashes are linked. Police are reporting a citizen helped detain a suspect.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

