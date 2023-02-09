Multiple crashes in Colorado Springs near Fountain and Circle may be linked to stolen vehicle

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more following a crash and a large law enforcement presence along a busy Colorado Springs road on Thursday.

11 News learned of the crash just after 1:30 p.m. near S. Circle Dr. and E. Fountain Boulevard. When 11 News arrive on the scene, part of westbound Fountain was closed. One vehicle was on its side and a jeep was off the road.

Police at the scene tell 11 News one of the vehicles may have been stolen and there were three different crashes in the area. It is unclear if all three crashes are linked. Police are reporting a citizen helped detain a suspect.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
A viral video alleges a local former high school coach abused a student. That coach spoke with...
Former football coach clarifies details of viral video alleging student abuse in Colorado Springs high school
A heavy police presence at the Fountain and Jet Wing intersection following a deadly crash on...
Deadly crash involving pedestrian reported in southeast Colorado Springs
IRS says Coloradans should hold off on filing their taxes
IRS says Coloradans should wait to file their taxes
Snow closes several major roadways in Colorado

Latest News

Jail Bars
Staff member reportedly attacked at a Colorado correctional facility, investigation underway
Man suspected of chasing woman with makeshift flamethrower 2/8/23.
Man suspected of chasing woman with makeshift flamethrower in Colorado Springs
2/8/23
WATCH: Man suspected of chasing woman in Colorado Springs with makeshift flamethrower
Accused of running tree trimming scam.
Colorado couple indicted by grand jury for alleged tree trimming scam