Colorado Springs police on accident alert status: What this means for you

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are on accident alert status due to snow and potential visibility issues Thursday morning.

Under accident alert, or cold reporting, crashes that fall under one or more of the following criteria can be reported within 72 hours, rather than calling police to the scene:

- No fatality or injury requiring medical attention and transport to a hospital by ambulance was sustained by any person(s) involved in the crash

- No driver involved in the crash is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

- No driver failed to provide valid driver’s license, registration, and insurance information

- No driver left the scene prior to exchanging the necessary information

- No severe damage to another’s vehicle or property

- Single vehicle with a higher severity of damage

- Any environmental impact deemed by CSPD that limits exposure with the public for safety and/or public health concerns (such as COVID-19)

- No damage to any public property (e.g., a road sign, utility pole, etc.,), other than wildlife.

Police say that if tow trucks have to be called to the crash, but all the above still otherwise applies, drivers can cold report the crash. Drivers still need to exchange information at the scene.

To report a crash in Colorado Springs, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.