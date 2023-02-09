Colorado Couple Indicted by Grand Jury for Alleged Tree Trimming Scam

Arvada, Colo. (KKTV) - David Snelling with the Arvada Police Department tells me that Joseph and Amelia Tyler were involved in an alleged tree trimming scam that lasted for years. They are now facing over 50 charges as part of a grand jury indictment.

“My understanding is that they would drive around through a neighborhood. They would talk to specific individuals and offer services of tree trimming, obtain usually a check payment and then offer a receipt like a professional type company. Then they would do some of the work, or sometimes they would not do any of the work, and then they would leave these victims high and dry.”

Arvada Police lead the investigation into the couple which eventually lead them to a vehicle the Tyler’s allegedly owned. Inside they found information that showed them just how big their alleged operation was.

“It’s incredibly helpful when each jurisdiction does their part. El Paso County was involved in this. They had information and we shared back-and-forth.”

The indictment lists over 40 victims across six different counties, with cases dating all the way back to 2020, and police tell me even more possible victims are still coming forward. Many of them are seniors and veterans.

“This group on occasion would even present a business card offering discounts to seniors and sadly, offensively, to veterans.”

If you believe that you, or someone you know may have been victimized in the case you are encouraged to call the Arvada Police Department at (720) 898-6900.

