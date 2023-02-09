Birds stuff 700 pounds of acorns in home

Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed by woodpeckers inside the walls of a California home. (Credit: Nick Castro via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:19 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed inside the walls of a California home, and it turned out to be the work of a pair of woodpeckers.

A pest control technician made the discovery after one of the homeowners called for help when they spotted mealworms coming from a bedroom wall.

When the pest control technician made a small hole in the wall, the acorns just spilled out.

The acorns kept spilling out until the pile of acorns reached about 20 feet high.

The pest control technician said the acorns were likely collected over the past two to five years.

The nuts had to be thrown away because they were covered in bits of fiberglass from the wall’s insulation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

