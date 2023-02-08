WATCH: “Vinyl is cool again” Colorado Springs record stores are thriving after the resurgence of an old classic

KKTV is partnering with Sixty35 Media to bring you their top stories of the week.
WATCH: Colorado Springs record stores are thriving after the resurgence of an old classic
By Carel Lajara
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Vinyl album sales have been steadily increasing across the country over the last several years, and a huge boom during the pandemic has allowed more record stores to open up in Colorado Springs.

This week, Sixty35 Media reporter Jeanne Davant joined Digital Anchor Carel Lajara in the 11 Breaking News Center to discuss her latest report on the city’s thriving record shops, as well as what is fueling this trend, and why younger people are showing interest in the old classic.

To read Jeanne’s article ‘BACK IN THE GROOVE: New and vintage vinyl albums lift sales at local record shops,’ click HERE.

