WATCH: Colorado senator brings fifth-generation rancher to bring attention to the western water crisis at State of the Union address

WATCH: Colorado senator brings fifth-generation rancher to bring attention to western water crisis
By Carel Lajara
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:16 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON DC. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is set to deliver his second State of the Union address before Congress and the nation.

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet announced that he will bring as his guest Paul Bruchez, a fifth-generation rancher from Kremmling, Colorado. Sen. Bennet says he is hoping to bring more attention to drought conditions that are affecting millions of people in the western states and have prompted Colorado officials to cut the amount of water surrounding states can draw from the Colorado River.

Sen. Bennet and Bruchez joined Digital Anchor Carel Lajara in the 11 Breaking News Center ahead of the State of the Union address to talk about the the importance of western states to work together to find solutions, and the grassroots efforts now underway to restore water and preserve natural resources.

