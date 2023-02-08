Springs police searching for driver who hit officer’s cruiser, fled scene

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for a driver who crashed into an officer’s cruiser and then fled the scene late Tuesday night.

The officer was in the middle of a routine traffic stop on I-25 near South Academy when the collision happened.

“While contacting this motorist [the one pulled over], another motorist ... failed to move over as required by law, resulting in the collision with the police vehicle,” a lieutenant with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The officer was not in his car when it was hit, and neither he or the driver he had pulled over were hurt.

The suspect kept going after hitting the patrol car and never reported the incident, police said.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be either a white or silver SUV and likely has fresh damage to the passenger side. The hit-and-run happened at exactly 11:19 p.m. on the southbound side of the interstate just north of exit 135. Anyone who has information on the driver’s whereabouts or witnessed the crash is urged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

