Soldier in Colorado accused of distributing child porn

Josef Smith
Josef Smith(Fountain PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - An active-duty soldier who lives in Colorado is facing serious charges in connection to the alleged sexual exploitation of children.

On Wednesday, an official with the City of Fountain shared the details on the arrest. A cybertip provided on Jan. 12 led the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to a home in the 11000 block of Berry Farm Road. The neighborhood is just south of Fountain-Fort Carson High School.

“Evidence recovered during the search warrant and further investigation led detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Josef Smith of Fountain, Colorado who is currently an active-duty soldier with the U.S Army,” part of a news release from the City of Fountain reads. “Smith was arrested on February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:30 AM. He was booked into the El Paso County Justice Center on felony charges related to the Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession and Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material).”

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is comprised of members from the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain Police Department and Special Agents with Homeland Security.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call 719-382-6918. Other potential victims are being sought by investigators.

According to online jail records, a Josef Smith was being held in the El Paso County Jail with no bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

KKTV 11 News has reached out to Fort Carson to see if Smith is stationed at the Mountain Post.

If you suspect child abuse in Colorado you can call 844-CO-4-Kids.

"

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Student reportedly brings a gun to a Colorado Springs school
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to article about black Colorado ranchers allegedly facing ‘domestic terrorism’
The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
Motorcyclist dead after hitting light pole in northeastern Colorado Springs
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial demonstration over the skies of Cheyenne, Wyo.,...
Air Force Thunderbirds cancel Cheyenne show for safety concerns after emergency landing in Colorado in 2022

Latest News

Wind and snow arrive tonight
Nice Wednesday!
State responds to tax delay
WATCH: IRS asking Coloradans to wait to file taxes
Mock trial judges
WATCH: High school students compete in mock trial
Man arrested in connection with January shooting near Colorado Springs arcade