Soldier in Colorado accused of distributing child porn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - An active-duty soldier who lives in Colorado is facing serious charges in connection to the alleged sexual exploitation of children.

On Wednesday, an official with the City of Fountain shared the details on the arrest. A cybertip provided on Jan. 12 led the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to a home in the 11000 block of Berry Farm Road. The neighborhood is just south of Fountain-Fort Carson High School.

“Evidence recovered during the search warrant and further investigation led detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Josef Smith of Fountain, Colorado who is currently an active-duty soldier with the U.S Army,” part of a news release from the City of Fountain reads. “Smith was arrested on February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:30 AM. He was booked into the El Paso County Justice Center on felony charges related to the Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession and Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material).”

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is comprised of members from the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain Police Department and Special Agents with Homeland Security.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call 719-382-6918. Other potential victims are being sought by investigators.

According to online jail records, a Josef Smith was being held in the El Paso County Jail with no bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

KKTV 11 News has reached out to Fort Carson to see if Smith is stationed at the Mountain Post.

If you suspect child abuse in Colorado you can call 844-CO-4-Kids.

