Major power outage in Colorado Springs tied to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major power outage in Colorado Springs was caused by a crash on Tuesday.

At about 5:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities reported the outage impacting about 4,200 customers happened after a vehicle hit “electric equipment.” The estimated restoration time for all customers at about 5:30 p.m. was one to four hours near Powers and Barnes on the northeast side of the city.

Update: the outage was caused by a vehicle hitting electric equipment. We are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Drivers, please use caution and treat dark intersections as 4-way stops. https://t.co/qE5dDFa5sT — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) February 8, 2023

