Major power outage in Colorado Springs tied to crash

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major power outage in Colorado Springs was caused by a crash on Tuesday.

At about 5:30 p.m. Colorado Springs Utilities reported the outage impacting about 4,200 customers happened after a vehicle hit “electric equipment.” The estimated restoration time for all customers at about 5:30 p.m. was one to four hours near Powers and Barnes on the northeast side of the city.

