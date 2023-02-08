Keep loved ones with dementia from wandering in the cold

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - When the temperatures drop, new problems arise for loved ones living with dementia.

Officials say wandering is one of those issues.

“Wandering is a very potentially dangerous situation anytime of the year, but it’s especially more dangerous now in areas where cold weather can really have an impact,” explained Chris Schneider, Communications Director for the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Schneider adds cold temperatures in states like Colorado increase the chance of falling on ice or hypothermia.

“The reason wandering is dangerous for someone with a dementia type illness, like Alzheimer disease, is because of the way that those illnesses impact the brain,” explained Schneider. “They may not know they are in danger, they may not know how to get home, they may not know who to call for help, or how to call for help, or even if they need to call for help.”

This is why it’s important to be proactive and have a plan in place if you do care for someone prone to wandering from home.

The first thing to do is address the problem. Why do they want to wander?

“Sometimes, it’s an expression of an unmet need. Maybe they’re thirsty or hungry or they have to use the restroom and they can’t communicate those things,” said Schneider. “A lot of times it could be cause going outside is enjoyable. Maybe they are looking for some stimulation, maybe they’re looking for excitement, maybe they want fresh air, but they don’t understand the dangers that are outside because of the way the illness is impacting their brain.”

If your loved one is looking for more stimulation, figure out what time of the day they are most active and have something they like to do ready for them.

“That could be things like regular activities where it’s music, art, or dance, or if they like going to certain places around town, going there with them,” explained Schneider.

However wandering can also be a response to excess stimuli. “Maybe they are in an area that’s loud and they are trying to go somewhere that’s quiet. Again, they don’t know, potentially, that they could be putting themselves in danger,” said Schneider.

If your loved one does go missing, call 911 and have a plan in place for first responders and yourself.

“You should have a recent photograph of the person, you should have their medical information and try to have a list of familiar places that they may potentially go or being trying to go. Previous home, previous place of employment. You want to have all that information readily available, so when you call first responders, you can provide it to them quickly and that can help dramatically reduce the search time,” said Schneider.

Resources:

Helpline:

(866) 232-8484

Website:

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America

