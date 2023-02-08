IRS says Coloradans should wait to file their taxes

WASHINGTON D.C., Colo. (KKTV) - Tax season is underway. And the federal government and the state are now accepting returns But today, the IRS urged taxpayers to wait, if they live in a state where special tax refunds or payments were made.

11 news has confirmed their warning includes Colorado. Last year, the state legislature passed the early payout of tabor refunds.. Granted under state law.. $750 For individual filers and $1500 for joint filers.

Colorado springs tax specialist Kathy Bylkas says that money is not taxable.

“There is nothing in our Colorado state statute saying that that $750 rebate that you got for the tabor rebate should have any effect on your federal whatsoever,” Bylkas said.

In a statement, the department of revenue says in part...

“Tabor requires the state to return “excess state revenue” to taxpayers through various refund mechanisms... We have provided this information to the internal revenue service in response to the questions they’ve raised to many states. We will continue to monitor the irs process and be clear on our position that these refunds are not taxable.”

