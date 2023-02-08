Honda recalling more than 114K vehicles due to camera issues

DETROIT (KKTV) - Heads up, Honda drivers: The company is recalling more than 114,000 vehicles due to camera issues on some of its most popular models.

Honda says the backup camera display on certain HR-Vs and Fits may not work when the vehicle is in reverse. The malfunction is reportedly due to a faulty audio system circuit, and Honda says it’s already received more than 200 warranty claims related to the issue.

Owners of 2019-2022 HR-Vs or 2018-2020 Fits should keep an eye on their mailbox, as the company will be reaching out to them about the recall beginning in mid-March. Honda says the recall only affects HR-Vs and Fits with ignition keys, not the ones with a push-button start.

Those contacted by mail will be asked to bring their vehicle to a Honda dealership for a software update.

