Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway

An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment,...
An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment, causing the cab to roll.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A lumber truck driver died Monday after a crash on an Oregon highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews were called around 1:15 p.m. to respond to reports that a lumber truck flipped over and one person was trapped inside.

An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment, causing the cab to roll.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the driver was conscious as emergency crews worked to free him from the cab of the truck, but he later stopped breathing and died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Student reportedly brings a gun to a Colorado Springs school
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to article about black Colorado ranchers allegedly facing ‘domestic terrorism’
The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
Motorcyclist dead after hitting light pole in northeastern Colorado Springs
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial demonstration over the skies of Cheyenne, Wyo.,...
Air Force Thunderbirds cancel Cheyenne show for safety concerns after emergency landing in Colorado in 2022

Latest News

Keep loved ones with dementia from wandering in the cold
Honda recalling more than 114K vehicles due to camera issues
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes
A heavy police presence at the Fountain and Jet Wing intersection following a deadly crash on...
Deadly crash involving pedestrian reported in southeast Colorado Springs
Deadly auto-ped
WATCH: CSPD investigating deadly pedestrian crash