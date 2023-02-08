Driver arrested for DUI, other charges after allegedly crashing into Springs gas station and several vehicles

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Tuesday following a destructive joyride in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police say 911 calls started coming in just after 12:50 p.m. Tuesday reporting that a black SUV had plowed into a Loaf ‘N Jug and several cars in the area of Space Center Drive and Galley Road, then took off. Officers later found out the suspect had also allegedly hit a driver who was trying to stop him from leaving.

“During the investigation, it was learned a citizen attempted to stop the vehicle from leaving the Loaf ‘N Jug using their pickup. The pickup sustained minor damage,” police said.

A short time later, police caught up to the suspect when pulling him over for speeding at Airport and Murray, 3 miles away from the original scene.

“The driver, 23-year-old Cody Jones-Furnas, was arrested for several charges including DUI and hit-and-run charges,” a police lieutenant said.

His SUV was left with a great deal of damage following his alleged escapades, the lieutenant added.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Student reportedly brings a gun to a Colorado Springs school
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to article about black Colorado ranchers allegedly facing ‘domestic terrorism’
The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
Motorcyclist dead after hitting light pole in northeastern Colorado Springs
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial demonstration over the skies of Cheyenne, Wyo.,...
Air Force Thunderbirds cancel Cheyenne show for safety concerns after emergency landing in Colorado in 2022

Latest News

Wind and snow arrive tonight
Nice Wednesday!
Josef Smith
Soldier in Colorado accused of distributing child porn
State responds to tax delay
WATCH: IRS asking Coloradans to wait to file taxes
Mock trial judges
WATCH: High school students compete in mock trial
Man arrested in connection with January shooting near Colorado Springs arcade