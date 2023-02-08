Driver arrested for DUI, other charges after allegedly crashing into Springs gas station and several vehicles

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected drunk driver was arrested Tuesday following a destructive joyride in southeast Colorado Springs.

Police say 911 calls started coming in just after 12:50 p.m. Tuesday reporting that a black SUV had plowed into a Loaf ‘N Jug and several cars in the area of Space Center Drive and Galley Road, then took off. Officers later found out the suspect had also allegedly hit a driver who was trying to stop him from leaving.

“During the investigation, it was learned a citizen attempted to stop the vehicle from leaving the Loaf ‘N Jug using their pickup. The pickup sustained minor damage,” police said.

A short time later, police caught up to the suspect when pulling him over for speeding at Airport and Murray, 3 miles away from the original scene.

“The driver, 23-year-old Cody Jones-Furnas, was arrested for several charges including DUI and hit-and-run charges,” a police lieutenant said.

His SUV was left with a great deal of damage following his alleged escapades, the lieutenant added.

