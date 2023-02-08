Deadly crash involving pedestrian reported in southeast Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:06 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a car and pedestrian at Jet Wing and Fountain.

The crash was confirmed just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Both sides of Jet Wing are closed at the intersection, while eastbound Fountain is shut down between Murray and Aeroplaza.

We have a crew at the scene working to get information now; keep checking back for updates.

