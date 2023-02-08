Colorado Springs city council candidate meet and greet Feb. 15

City council candidate meet and greet.
City council candidate meet and greet.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs city election is less than two months away, and to make sure voters are informed before they cast their ballot KKTV 11 News has partnered with Pikes Peak United Way to host a meet and greet with the candidates.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 15 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. The candidates will speak for a few minutes about themselves along with their positioning before providing one-on-one time for questions and discussion. The event will be hosted by 11 News Anchor Adam Atchison and will be streamed live at KKTV.com.

The 2023 election is scheduled for April 4. The ballot includes 11 candidates for an at-large seat and two candidates for District 3.

KKTV 11 News has also scheduled a mayoral forum with the United Way. The forum is scheduled for March 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. inside the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center.

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

The At-Large candidates are:

-Jaymen Johnson

-David Leinweber

-Lynette Crow-Iverson

-Katherine “Kat” Gayle

-Brian Risley

-Roland Rainey, Jr.

-Glenn Carlson

-Jay Inman

-Chineta Davis

-Gordon KIingenschmitt

-Jane Northrup Glenn

The District 3 candidates include:

-Michelle Renee Talarico

-Scott Hiller

