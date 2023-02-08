Club Q hero attends State of the Union address

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -One of the men police credit with helping take down the suspected Club Q shooter, Richard Fierro, attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Fierro, a local brewery owner was invited by Congressman Jason Crow of Colorado.

11News Anchor, Grace Kraemer, spoke with Fierro and Crow hours before the address.

Fierro said he never could have imagined being able to attend a joint session of Congress and is honored to be invited. Crow added that Fierro’s story is worth sharing.

“I am overwhelmed. It is very humbling to be invited,” said Fierro during an interview with 11News.

Army veteran, Richard Fierro, is one of two people who police say helped disarm the suspect at Club Q that took the lives of five people and injured dozens others.

Representative Jason Crow said Fierro represents the best of Coloradans.

“It’s an inspiring story for me. I always like to illustrate the impact of veterans in our community because when young men and women take that oath, it’s a lifetime oath. It doesn’t end when you take off the uniform,” said Crow.

Crow helped pass legislation last year to help crack down on gun violence and following the Club Q shooting, Fierro said there is always room for improvement.

“I think that there are very responsible and reasonable things that we can do to make our community much much safer,” said Crow.

“The bottom line is that I think we could always do better. There’s always improvement to be made,” said Fierro.

Fierro said he doesn’t consider himself to have influence over legislation, but if he can help make a difference, it’s worth it.

“If my story can give at least one or two people to do something, or at least act in a good way, a positive way, I think that’s all I can ask for,” said Fierro.

Fierro and his family members also attended Governor Jared Polis’s State of State address last month.

