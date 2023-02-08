22-year-old man arrested following possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs involving a gun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 22-year-old man is facing charges in a possible road rage case, according to Colorado Springs police.

The incident happened on Jan. 25 and started near Wooten Road and Platte Avenue. The intersection is on the east side of the city between N. Academy Boulevard and Powers Boulevard.

“Responding officers determined that the suspect threatened another motorist with a handgun,” part of an online crime blotter by police reads. “During a verbal altercation, the suspect made threats towards the victim and then fired their weapon out the window several times while both vehicles were traveling down the roadway.”

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Collin Martinez. Martinez was taken into custody on Feb. 7 and was charged with felony menacing. During the arrest, authorities also recovered several guns and more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.

