2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north of Montreal, Quebec police say.

Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving, the CBC reported.

The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, CTV said, where a parent at the scene accused the driver of crashing into the day care intentionally.

