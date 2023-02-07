Trial starts for Colorado Springs man accused of wife’s murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The trial is underway for a man accused of killing his wife, who has not been seen or heard from since 2019.

Dane Kallungi is in El Paso County court Tuesday. He is facing a first degree murder charge in the disappearance of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi. She has not been located alive and investigators have never found her body. Jepsy’s mother, Margie Amaga, says she last heard from her daughter in spring 2019.

The trial is expected to begin with jury selection for the first few days, depending on how long it takes to select jurors. The trial is scheduled to last into next week.

This comes after the trial was delayed in September 2022.

Only 11 News talked with Margie Amaga in January about the case for her daughter’s alleged murder ramping up for trial.

In January, a judge ruled to keep a detective’s testimony that was brought into question in the trial for jurors to hear.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.