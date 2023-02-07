Thief swipes emergency lights from Colorado Springs university campus

photo of man accused of stealing emergency flashing lights
UCCS Police released a photo of a man they say stole emergency flashing lights from campus safety vehicles Friday morning.(UCCS Police Department)
By Matt Kroschel
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police on campus at University of Colorado in Colorado Springs are hoping you can help them track down a man who took traffic safety lights off parking enforcement cars last week.

The suspect targeted emergency strobe lights from parking safety and enforcement vehicles inside a parking garage. The light kits are estimated at more than $1,000 to replace so investigators said they really want to track them down and arrest the thief.

“These are parking enforcement vehicles, and on a campus like UCCS every dollar is important because we are trying to provide a great education for the students and now we are having to replace light bars on all of our parking enforcement vehicles,” UCCS Police Chief Dewayne McCarver said.

If you think you recognize the suspect or his vehicle UCCS Police said to call their dispatch at 719-255-3111.

