“Dear Sierra Families,

Sierra High School is committed to the safety and education of all our students. We also want to clearly communicate with parents about safety issues when they arise. This letter is to inform you that one of our students brought a gun to school today in their backpack.

Students informed administration after the start of the school day that another student may have a weapon in their bag. The student was escorted from their class to the office and a search was conducted that led to the recovery of the gun. At no time was the gun shown at school or used to threaten other students.

Our school administrators, SRO and school security acted quickly to resolve the situation. The student was arrested. This was a violation of law; criminal charges will be brought in addition to school imposed disciplinary measures. The student involved will be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds.

Our Superintendent was immediately notified of the incident, and we are sharing with you because we value transparency and safe schools. Please speak with your students to let them know that weapons never have a place in our schools. There is no danger to our school, and we appreciate our staff, students and families who work together to keep our school safe.”