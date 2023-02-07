State Patrol: Teen without driver’s license caused deadly crash near Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers now say a deadly crash over the weekend was caused by a teenager driving without a license.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a 16-year-old girl tried to make a left turn at the intersection of Powers and Fontaine on a flashing yellow arrow and was side-swiped by a Mazda that had a green light. The teen only suffered minor injuries, as did a 6-year-old in her back seat, but her 65-year-old passenger died at the scene. The 19-year-old driver of the Mazda was hospitalized with serious injuries; her status is unknown as of Tuesday morning.

The collision was reported just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 3.

A spokesperson with State Patrol confirmed with 11 News Tuesday that the 16-year-old is considered the at-fault driver and that she did not have a driver’s license. Alcohol, drugs and speeding are not thought to have played any part in the crash. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

At the time of this writing, troopers have not identified the deceased or said how or if the people in the Kia were related.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.