State Patrol: Teen without driver’s license caused deadly crash near Fountain

One person was killed and second was seriously injured.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Troopers now say a deadly crash over the weekend was caused by a teenager driving without a license.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a 16-year-old girl tried to make a left turn at the intersection of Powers and Fontaine on a flashing yellow arrow and was side-swiped by a Mazda that had a green light. The teen only suffered minor injuries, as did a 6-year-old in her back seat, but her 65-year-old passenger died at the scene. The 19-year-old driver of the Mazda was hospitalized with serious injuries; her status is unknown as of Tuesday morning.

The collision was reported just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 3.

A spokesperson with State Patrol confirmed with 11 News Tuesday that the 16-year-old is considered the at-fault driver and that she did not have a driver’s license. Alcohol, drugs and speeding are not thought to have played any part in the crash. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

At the time of this writing, troopers have not identified the deceased or said how or if the people in the Kia were related.

