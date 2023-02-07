Motorcyclist dead after hitting light pole in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeastern Colorado Springs.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to North Academy and Entrada to a motorcycle crash. Officers found the rider dead on scene after reportedly hitting a light pole.

Speed is considered a factor in this crash. The rider has not yet been identified Tuesday morning.

