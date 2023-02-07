Motorcyclist dead after hitting light pole in northeastern Colorado Springs

The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:41 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northeastern Colorado Springs.

Just before 9 p.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to North Academy and Entrada to a motorcycle crash. Officers found the rider dead on scene after reportedly hitting a light pole.

Speed is considered a factor in this crash. The rider has not yet been identified Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near North Academy and Bijou on Feb. 6, 2023.
Police: Suspect dead after threatening officers with gun at east Colorado Springs apartment complex
The scene remains active in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood hours after a shooting that left...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting northeast of Colorado Springs
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to article about black Colorado ranchers allegedly facing ‘domestic terrorism’
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls.
Falcon neighborhood shaken after shooting

Latest News

Nicer Tuesday and Wednesday
Nice Tuesday!
Dozens of people displaced after water main break
84 people displaced after water main break in apartments
Gov. Polis urges agencies to find ways to lower energy costs
Governor Jared Polis urges state agencies to find ways for people to afford their energy bills
Dozens of people displaced after water main break
WATCH: 84 people displaced after water main break in apartments