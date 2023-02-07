MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for a teen last seen Feb. 2

Mckenna Ferguson
Mckenna Ferguson(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Tuesday for a missing teen.

According to the state agency, 14-year-old Mckenna Ferguson was last seen on the morning of Feb. 2 in the Englewood area. A black-and-white photo of Ferguson is at the top of this article. According to the poster, she has brown and blue hair along with brown eyes.

Call 911 if seen or Englewood Police at 303-761-7410 with information.

