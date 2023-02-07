Man shot while in car in north Colorado Springs

(Scott Robinson / CC BY 2.0)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is expected to recover after he was shot in a car early Tuesday morning.

The victim showed at a Colorado Springs hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg shortly before 3 a.m. Police were then alerted by hospital staff, and officers went to talk to the victim.

The victim told police he was riding in a car on North Academy near Voyager Parkway when another vehicle approached.

“[The] vehicle pulled up alongside and fired several rounds into their vehicle striking the victim at least once,” police said.

There were other people in the same car as the victim, but none of them were injured. The victim is expected to recover.

At the time of this writing, there is no suspect information. Anyone with knowledge on the shooting should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near North Academy and Bijou on Feb. 6, 2023.
Police: Suspect dead after threatening officers with gun at east Colorado Springs apartment complex
The scene remains active in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood hours after a shooting that left...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting northeast of Colorado Springs
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to article about black Colorado ranchers allegedly facing ‘domestic terrorism’
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls.
Falcon neighborhood shaken after shooting

Latest News

What's left of the car on southbound I-25 on the north end of Colorado Springs.
Car destroyed in vehicle fire at I-25 and Interquest
2.7.23
Nice Tuesday!
Cody Haakensen
Fentanyl, loaded heroin needles and other drugs allegedly seized from Woodland Park home
The scene near North Academy and Bijou on Feb. 6, 2023.
Police: Suspect dead after threatening officers with gun at east Colorado Springs apartment complex