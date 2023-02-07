Man shot while in car in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is expected to recover after he was shot in a car early Tuesday morning.

The victim showed at a Colorado Springs hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg shortly before 3 a.m. Police were then alerted by hospital staff, and officers went to talk to the victim.

The victim told police he was riding in a car on North Academy near Voyager Parkway when another vehicle approached.

“[The] vehicle pulled up alongside and fired several rounds into their vehicle striking the victim at least once,” police said.

There were other people in the same car as the victim, but none of them were injured. The victim is expected to recover.

At the time of this writing, there is no suspect information. Anyone with knowledge on the shooting should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.