Governor Jared Polis urges state agencies to find ways for people to afford their energy bills

Many people are paying a lot more to heat their homes in Colorado. The governor’s office says, at the start of winter, gas bills had increased as much as 75%.
By Jared Dean
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Many people are paying a lot more to heat their homes in Colorado. The governor’s office says, at the start of winter, gas bills had increased as much as 75% over last year.

Now, Gov. Jared Polis is directing two state agencies to find ways for people to better afford their bills. Polis made it clear that he believes the cost of energy is too high.

Today, he outlined a number of actions he wants to see taken.

“I felt the pressure of these bills as they were increasing each month,” Aurora resident Simone Renee said. “I work full time at a local non-profit but despite that I am still struggling to keep up.”

That’s just one of multiple coloradans who spoke at a news conference hosted by Polis.

“Incomes have not gone up as much as the costs of heating and the costs of electricity has,” Polis said.

  • Polis also took the podium. Explaining the measures he wants the public utilities commission and the colorado energy office to take.
  • Helping people get better access to bill payment assistance programs... And find ways to support people who are behind on their bills.
  • Providing utility companies with incentives to reduce costs to customers...
  • Analyzing ways to limit bill spikes...
  • Expediting home energy rebates, funded by the federal government.

“It is time to act, we are going to be moving full speed ahead with regards to these measures and we want to make sure that all utilities continue to be increasingly accountable to rate payers,” Polis said.

