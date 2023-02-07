Fentanyl, loaded heroin needles and other drugs allegedly seized from Woodland Park home

Cody Haakensen
Cody Haakensen(Teller County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A Teller County man is facing a slew of drug charges after fentanyl, meth, heroin and other narcotics were allegedly found on his property.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant Sunday at a home in the 900 block of Woodland Avenue, which is on the outskirts of Woodland Park. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies recovered approximately 108 fentanyl pills, 2.6 grams of meth, seven needles loaded with heroin, another .55 grams of heroin, a combined 125 Seroquel and Trazadone pills, and 400 milliliters of an unknown liquid substance. A loaded pistol was also located in the home.

Cody Haakensen, 24, was arrested and held in the county jail on a $50,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of the drugs allegedly seized from the property:

Heroin, including in loaded needles; fentanyl; prescription drugs and meth were among the...
Heroin, including in loaded needles; fentanyl; prescription drugs and meth were among the narcotics the Teller County Sheriff's Office says it took from the suspect's home on Feb. 5, 2023.(Teller County Sheriff's Office)

