Crews respond to a semi fire near I-25 and Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

Semi fire in Colorado Springs 2/7/23.
Semi fire in Colorado Springs 2/7/23.(kktv)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoke was visible off I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in connection to a semi-fire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department asked the public to be careful in the area of 4225 Sinton Rd. at about 1:40 p.m. The site is east of I-25 and just south of Garden of the Gods Road.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of the latest information in connection to a lot of smoke visible from I-25.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near North Academy and Bijou on Feb. 6, 2023.
Police: Suspect dead after threatening officers with gun at east Colorado Springs apartment complex
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to article about black Colorado ranchers allegedly facing ‘domestic terrorism’
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
The scene remains active in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood hours after a shooting that left...
Victim killed in Falcon quintuple-shooting confirmed by sheriff’s office to be juvenile
The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
Motorcyclist dead after hitting light pole in northeastern Colorado Springs

Latest News

2.7.23
Nice Tuesday!
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Student reportedly brings a gun to a Colorado Springs school
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial demonstration over the skies of Cheyenne, Wyo.,...
Air Force Thunderbirds cancel Cheyenne show for safety concerns after emergency landing in Colorado in 2022
Club Q hero
WATCH: Club Q hero to attend State of the Union