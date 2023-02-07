Crews respond to a semi fire near I-25 and Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Smoke was visible off I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday in connection to a semi-fire.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department asked the public to be careful in the area of 4225 Sinton Rd. at about 1:40 p.m. The site is east of I-25 and just south of Garden of the Gods Road.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of the latest information in connection to a lot of smoke visible from I-25.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #vehiclefire at 4225 Sinton Rd. Engine 9 is on scene reporting a semi on fire. Be careful for units responding into the area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 7, 2023

