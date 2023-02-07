Car destroyed in vehicle fire at I-25 and Interquest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The charred remains of a car were left on side of the interstate following a vehicle fire Tuesday morning.

State Patrol initially responding to I-25 and Interquest as a reported five-vehicle crash but only found the single scorched car abandoned on the side of the road. A spokesperson with State Patrol tells 11 News the other vehicles seen at the crash site were likely picking the occupants up.

Troopers at the scene told 11 News the vehicle may have been in the process of being towed when it caught fire, but that wasn’t known for certain. The cause of the car fire is under investigation.

The incident was first reported just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

