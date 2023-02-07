Air Force Thunderbirds cancel Cheyenne show for safety concerns after emergency landing in Colorado in 2022

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial demonstration over the skies of Cheyenne, Wyo.,...
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial demonstration over the skies of Cheyenne, Wyo., July 22, 2015. The Thunderbirds first civilian performance was for Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1953. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Delano)(Master Sgt. Charles Delano | 153rd Airlift Wing)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have decided performing in Cheyenne in 2023 is too risky, according to a news release from the 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs.

The decision is tied to the “lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.” The Cheyenne Regional Airport has been under construction for several years. In order to perform in Cheyenne in 2021 and 2022, the Thunderbirds had to fly out of an airfield in Fort Collins.

“The closure of the large runway in Cheyenne is a key factor in this decision. After much discussion and consideration, cancelling the show for 2023 is the best way to ensure the safety of our community and the Thunderbirds,” said Col. Catherine Barrington, 90 MW commander. “While we are sad to discontinue our airshow, we understand the risk that comes with performing and are grateful to the Thunderbirds for their many years of support.”

After an airshow in 2022, one of the Thunderbirds had to conduct an emergency landing in Fort Collins because of a hydraulic leak. The leak ended up spilling fluids across the airfield after it landed so the rest of the team had to diver to DIA airspace and land at Buckley Space Force Base.

“The team made the difficult decision, due to safety and logistics challenges operating deployed from Colorado, to not return to Cheyenne’s airshow this season,” said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbird 1 and team commander/leader. “While disheartened to part with this important tradition, we hope to see a fully-constructed runway allowing our safe return to Wings Over Warren in the future.”

For updates on the Thunderbirds 2023 schedule, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near North Academy and Bijou on Feb. 6, 2023.
Police: Suspect dead after threatening officers with gun at east Colorado Springs apartment complex
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to article about black Colorado ranchers allegedly facing ‘domestic terrorism’
The scene remains active in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood hours after a shooting that left...
Victim killed in Falcon quintuple-shooting confirmed by sheriff’s office to be juvenile
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls.
Falcon neighborhood shaken after shooting

Latest News

Club Q hero
WATCH: Club Q hero to attend State of the Union
Cody Haakensen
WATCH: Teller County drug bust
The scene remains active in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood hours after a shooting that left...
Victim killed in Falcon quintuple-shooting confirmed by sheriff’s office to be juvenile
An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Trial starts for Colorado Springs man accused of wife’s murder