84 people displaced after water main break in apartments

Skyview Apartment manager says they are refunding rent and security deposits
84 people displaced after water main break in apartments, apartments say they are refunding rent
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -84 people have to find another place to live for at least the next few months. Skyview Apartment residents were given 72 hours notice to leave their building after a water main break.

Residents told 11News they are upset with how the apartment management has handled the situation.

The manager of the complex said they’re releasing everyone from their lease and refunding rent for the month of February, as well as giving back tenant’s security deposit.

“It’s kind of scary. It was hard trying to find a place over the weekend because not many of businesses are open for rental people to call, so that made this whole thing challenging,” said Alex Jaco, a resident of Skyview since 2014.

Jaco is one of 84 people without a home in Pueblo after a water main break at the Skyview Apartments. The damage has already left them without water and heat for five days.

The parking lot was filled with U-Hauls and people packing up their belongings or throwing them away.

“There’s people here that don’t even have family or even friends and then you have disabled people that can’t even move, can’t help for themselves,” said Jazmine Rojas, the daughter of a resident.

The apartment complex’s manager said repairs will take at least three months, adding that residents should reach out to their insurance for additional help and that the Red Cross may be available.

