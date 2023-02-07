Car destroyed in vehicle fire at I-25 and Interquest

What's left of the car on southbound I-25 on the north end of Colorado Springs.
What's left of the car on southbound I-25 on the north end of Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:06 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The charred remains of a car were left on side of the interstate following a vehicle fire Tuesday morning.

State Patrol initially responding to I-25 and Interquest as a reported five-vehicle crash but only found the single scorched car abandoned on the side of the road. A spokesperson with State Patrol tells 11 News the other vehicles seen at the crash site were likely picking the occupants up.

Troopers at the scene told 11 News the vehicle may have been in the process of being towed when it caught fire, but that wasn’t known for certain. The cause of the car fire is under investigation.

The vehicle is in the shoulder, but drivers can expect potential curiosity slowing on southbound I-25 around the Interquest exit (153).

The incident was first reported just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near North Academy and Bijou on Feb. 6, 2023.
Police: Suspect dead after threatening officers with gun at east Colorado Springs apartment complex
The scene remains active in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood hours after a shooting that left...
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting northeast of Colorado Springs
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to article about black Colorado ranchers allegedly facing ‘domestic terrorism’
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls.
Falcon neighborhood shaken after shooting

Latest News

Man shot while in car in north Colorado Springs
2.7.23
Nice Tuesday!
Cody Haakensen
Fentanyl, loaded heroin needles and other drugs allegedly seized from Woodland Park home
The scene near North Academy and Bijou on Feb. 6, 2023.
Police: Suspect dead after threatening officers with gun at east Colorado Springs apartment complex