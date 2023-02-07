4 passengers hospitalized after fire ignites on United Airlines plane

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from...
Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from spreading further.(United Airlines, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A fire on a United Airlines flight Tuesday morning left four people hurt and prompted the flight to return to San Diego.

San Diego fire officials said the fire started from the battery of an electrical device on the plane.

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from spreading further.

They put the pack in a fire bag to contain it.

Fire crews evaluated everyone on board, and four people were taken to the hospital. Two others declined further treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene near North Academy and Bijou on Feb. 6, 2023.
Police: Suspect dead after threatening officers with gun at east Colorado Springs apartment complex
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to article about black Colorado ranchers allegedly facing ‘domestic terrorism’
New video shows an altercation between an off-duty Decatur police officer and a suspect.
WATCH: Off-duty officer hit by car in front of home, suspect charged
The scene remains active in the Meridian Ranch neighborhood hours after a shooting that left...
Victim killed in Falcon quintuple-shooting confirmed by sheriff’s office to be juvenile
The victim eventually died from injuries suffered in the crash, said deputies.
Motorcyclist dead after hitting light pole in northeastern Colorado Springs

Latest News

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: 13 Memphis officers could be disciplined in Nichols case
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Residents remain evacuated after chemical release from train
Ryan Nichols and Alex Harkrider in court today over January 6th actions
Federal judge alleges ‘nonsense’ as he takes over Jan. 6th case
Federal judge alleges ‘nonsense’ as he takes over Jan. 6th case
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address