WATCH LIVE: Colorado governor announces plan to lower high energy costs

Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - On Monday, Governor Jared Polis is set to announce a new effort to help provide Coloradans with short-term and long-term relief from high energy costs for homes and businesses.
Expected Speakers include:
- Governor Jared Polis
- Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Will Toor
- Colorado Department of Regulatory Affairs Executive Director Patty Salazar
- Community members impacted by high energy costs
