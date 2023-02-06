WATCH LIVE: Colorado governor announces plan to lower high energy costs

DENVER (KKTV) - On Monday, Governor Jared Polis is set to announce a new effort to help provide Coloradans with short-term and long-term relief from high energy costs for homes and businesses.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 12:45 p.m.

Expected Speakers include:

Governor Jared Polis

Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Will Toor

Colorado Department of Regulatory Affairs Executive Director Patty Salazar

Community members impacted by high energy costs

