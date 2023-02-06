WATCH LIVE: Colorado governor announces plan to lower high energy costs

By Carel Lajara
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - On Monday, Governor Jared Polis is set to announce a new effort to help provide Coloradans with short-term and long-term relief from high energy costs for homes and businesses.

Expected Speakers include:

  • Governor Jared Polis
  • Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Will Toor
  • Colorado Department of Regulatory Affairs Executive Director Patty Salazar
  • Community members impacted by high energy costs

