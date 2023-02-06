WATCH: Broncos to formally introduce new head coach at 11 a.m.

By Lauren Watson and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 3, 2023
DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos are formally introducing its newest head coach.

A news conference will be held Monday at 11 a.m.; it can be viewed at the top of this page.

The team officially announced the hiring of Sean Payton as the team’s head coach last week.

The announcement comes after weeks of rumors and speculation. In exchange for Payton being released from his post-retirement contract with the Saints, Denver and New Orleans have agreed to exchange draft compensation. Payton will be the Broncos’ third head coach in the last three seasons and the fourth since Gary Kubiak retired following the 2016 season.

“Sean pours his heart and soul into winning with preparation, creativity and a genuine love of the game,” Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said following the formal announcement.

Read Penner’s full statement below:

