Voice of the consumer: Wintertime steps to keep your child warm, safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It is wintertime and we have a warning about the dangers of winter coats and car seats. I talked to the experts at Consumer Reports about how you can keep your child warm and safe.

“A lot of times the coats are puffy or they add extra bulk, and underneath their car seat harness, what that does, that puffiness can get compressed during a crash and it creates additional room between the child and their harness system, which ultimately can allow for the child to move outside the confines and the confines of their car seat,” said Emily Thomas, manager of auto safety at Consumer Reports.

There are ways you can check to see if your child’s coat is too bulky. First, secure them in the car seat with the coat on, so there’s no slack in the harness straps. Then remove the coat and put them back in the seat. If the straps are too loose, there’s a problem.

“So the best thing to do is to put your child in their coat, harness them in their car seat, snug it up exactly as you normally would. Make sure that the harness is tight enough so that you can’t pinch any webbing between your fingers at their shoulders, and the chest clip is at the right position,” said Thomas. “Then you want to unbuckle their harness — without loosening it at all — unbuckle it, remove the coat. Buckle it back up, don’t tighten it, and see once again how much slack there is, so pinch the harness between your fingers at their shoulders.”

“If you’re able to pinch any of that webbing between your fingers, that means the coat created additional slack in the system,” she added. “So it’s not the best choice for your child to be wearing under their harness.”

I asked Consumer Reports whether car seat covers are considered safe or not.

“Some can be if they are approved by the child seat manufacturer,” said Thomas. “A lot of manufacturers provide their own winter accessories that can go with your child’s car seat, so it’s always important to check and make sure what you’re using is approved by your child’s car seat manufacturer because then they have tested with it and then they’re able to ensure that it doesn’t compromise the safety that your car seat provides during a crash.”

There are measures you can take to keep your child safe and warm in the car.

“For younger kids we would advise dress them in layers, thin layers so that you can still have them warm in the car, and then add additional layers when it’s time for them to come out of the vehicle. Place a blanket over the harness, once you’ve snugged it up and it’s positioned properly, you can put a blanket over them to keep them warm,” said Thomas. “For older kids, you can put their coat on backwards once they’ve been properly harnessed, and use it almost like a blanket, put their arms through the sleeves and that will provide them some additional warmth in the vehicle.”

