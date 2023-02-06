Trash fire breaks out in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a large trash fire in southern Colorado Springs Sunday evening.

This happened at a local waste management company just east of the Stratmoor Meadows area. CSFD said there are no reported injuries.

So far, CSFD has not released more information on the fire and it is under investigation.

We will update this article as we get more information.

No injuries reported, fire is knocked down but will continue to smolder. Firefighters will be onscene awaiting heavy equipment operators to assist with overhaul. pic.twitter.com/eySbofFXN7 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 6, 2023

