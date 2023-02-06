Trash fire breaks out in southern Colorado Springs
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a large trash fire in southern Colorado Springs Sunday evening.
This happened at a local waste management company just east of the Stratmoor Meadows area. CSFD said there are no reported injuries.
So far, CSFD has not released more information on the fire and it is under investigation.
We will update this article as we get more information.
