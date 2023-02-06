Shooting involving Colorado Springs police under investigation Monday morning

The scene near North Academy and Bijou on Feb. 6, 2023.
The scene near North Academy and Bijou on Feb. 6, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:43 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement has swarmed an apartment complex south of The Citadel Mall following a police shooting overnight.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, our crew at the complex near Bijou and North Academy says the scene remains extremely active.

The shooting was reported by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 4:30 a.m. Monday. No details were provided, including what led up to the shooting or whether any officers or suspects were injured. Per state law, which requires an outside agency to investigate a law enforcement shooting, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will likely be the lead investigating agency.

This is a developing story, and 11 News will continue to update this article.

