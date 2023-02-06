Shooting involving Colorado Springs police under investigation Monday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement has swarmed an apartment complex south of The Citadel Mall following a police shooting overnight.
As of 5 a.m. Monday, our crew at the complex near Bijou and North Academy says the scene remains extremely active.
The shooting was reported by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 4:30 a.m. Monday. No details were provided, including what led up to the shooting or whether any officers or suspects were injured. Per state law, which requires an outside agency to investigate a law enforcement shooting, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will likely be the lead investigating agency.
This is a developing story, and 11 News will continue to update this article.
