Police: Suspect dead after threatening officers with gun at east Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead following a confrontation with police officers at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

The incident started just after 1:20 in the morning with a 911 call from The Grove apartments a few blocks south of The Citadel Mall.

“Our communications center received a phone call from a resident of the apartment complex that a male was knocking on her door and window and he was armed with a weapon,” said Lt. John Havenar with the Colorado Springs Police Department. “Officers arrived on scene at 1:36 a.m. and made contact with the male suspect.”

As the woman had reported, the suspect was armed, Havenar said.

“[Police] gave commands for him to drop the weapon. He was not compliant. At one point he did point the firearm at the officers, and the officers fired upon the suspect.”

After the suspect was down, the officers, and later first responders, attempted life-saving measures.

“Unfortunately, despite those medical efforts, the suspect died on scene,” Havenar confirmed.

No officers or civilians were injured. Three officers are on administrative leave, though Havenar wouldn’t confirm whether all three fired their guns.

Law enforcement continue to swarm the complex as of 5:45 a.m. A portion of the property is blocked off with crime tape.

Per state law, which requires an outside agency to investigate a law enforcement shooting, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigating agency.

This is a developing story, and 11 News will continue to update this article.

EPSO (El Paso County Sheriff’s Office) on scene at an Officer Involved Shooting involving CSPD (Colorado Springs Police Dept.). Media staging at Coleridge and Bijou. CSPD LT J. Havenar will provide on-camera statement in 30-45 min. LT D. Mynatt will provide follow-on messaging. pic.twitter.com/DNBvPnbmFJ — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2023

