Peyton Post Office facing staffing shortage, help to come

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Many viewers have reached out to 11News about mail service issues in the Peyton/Falcon area. Some say that they have not received their mail in days, while others say their route no longer has a mail carrier.

11News spoke with the United States Postal Service to get answers.

A spokesperson with the agency said the issue is two fold, the rapid growth in the area paired with a staffing shortage.

“These are my wife’s medicines. They got here the January 26, five days ago, and we just came over today and they had to dig through the crates of stuff to find them,” said Clyde Coffman, a Peyton resident.

Coffman said getting mail delivered every few days instead of daily has become the new norm.

“I’ve talked to them and they just don’t have the people to deliver,” said Coffman.

Others said their mail has been misplaced.

“We have been getting other peoples mail in different post office box names, I would say at least three or four times a week. I am constantly giving stuff back,” said Amanda Folger, a Peyton resident.

A spokesperson with the postal service said the problem is a combination of things.

“Growth and the difficulty, it’s really a national labor shortage. It’s just been difficult out there to hire,” said James Boxrud, a spokesperson with the United Postal Service.

To help alleviate the shortage, four carriers from Colorado Springs will be working in Peyton for the next 30 days.

“We looked at the staffing and we determined that if we had four carriers from another offices around the state, that would be enough to get them caught up and get the consistent delivery going,” said Boxrud.

Boxrud also added that the agency is looking for a new location to accommodate their growth in the Peyton/ Falcon area.

