Five years later deputy Micah Flick’s sacrifice remembered

By Jared Dean
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:59 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Five years ago the El Paso county sheriff’s office lost one of their own. Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty while pursuing an armed suspect.

His death brought out support in the community with a procession that lined the streets outside memorial hospital.

“On my first day as Sheriff of El Paso county I was asked my biggest fear was,” former El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said. “My response was my fear was losing a member of this family to tragedy in the line of duty. Last night that fear became a reality.”

Flick was a part of a task force looking into a stolen vehicle when the suspect opened fire. Hundreds of people came out waving flags and saluting as the procession went through.

“Deputy Flick made the, the ultimate sacrifice taking care of all of us and so the least we can do is come out here and say thank you, you know?” Colorado Springs resident Randy Schott said.

Inside memorial park a memorial stands for the men and women of law enforcement who died in the line of duty. It is a constant reminder of law enforcement’s dedication and sacrifices they make to protect the people in the pikes peak region. And five years later people can come and reflect on Flick’s dedication.

“It is important to me that my kids know that these are important people in the community,” Mike Neener said.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media today with the quote “the pain you feel today will be the strength you feel tomorrow.”

