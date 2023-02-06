Fire at mobile home community in Fremont County

Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a mobile home community for a fire in Fremont County on Monday.

The Canon City Area Fire Protection District is assisting and says when they arrived at the community south of Canon City in the Lincoln Park area, two mobile homes were on fire. This was close to Highway 115 and Cedar.

As of 4:36 p.m. only neighboring units were told to evacuate and the fire was under control.

According to Lt. Shane Roberts, multiple people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Details on how severe the injuries are were not available.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

