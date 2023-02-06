FDA proposal to allow gay and bisexual men to give blood without restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public has less than 60 days to comment on gay and bisexual men being eligible to donate blood without restrictions. This comes after the Food and Drug Administration drafted a proposal almost two weeks ago.

The FDA tells 11 News the last time the blood eligibility requirement has been revised was back in August 2020. The draft recommendations they have in place now will supersede their previous guidance.

According to Vitalant Blood Donation Eligibility, the only groups in the LGBTQ+ spectrum that cannot give blood without restrictions are gay and bisexual men. The eligibility requirement states lesbian and transgender people can give blood without restrictions. Gay and bisexual men can only give blood if they defer from sleeping with the same sex for at least 90 days, even though the blood is tested when donated.

Vitalant Blood Center tells 11 News in a statement in part, “We believe that donor eligibility criteria should be based on the latest available scientific data, not sexual orientation, and support the FDA’s proposed guidance for an individual risk assessment for reducing the risk of HIV in the blood supply.”

Vitalant tells 11 News giving blood is essential for tragedies, like the shooting at Club Q that killed five and injured dozens of others.

“Unfortunately, we do deal with tragedies such as the Club Q shooting last year,” said Brooke Way, Communications Director. “Vitalant did send 70 units of blood in those early morning hours to the victims of that shooting. We say get the blood on the shelves that saves lives in an emergency situation. It was the donors giving in the days prior that really helps in that situation.

The FDA tells 11 News people have until March 31st to provide comment on the proposal. The link is here.

If the proposal is approved, it will be implemented by the nation’s blood collection establishments through an updated donor history questionnaire. Some of the questions discuss HIV risks based on sexual behavior, recent partners and other factors involving gay and bisexual men. The guidance will then be finalized as quickly as possible.

The FDA tells 11 News the guidance involving blood eligibility was issued back in April 2020 and revised in August 2020.

11 News reached out to Governor Polis office and they had this to say, “Governor Polis supports the end to this discriminatory and outdated ban that is not rooted in science. Ensuring people can donate blood benefits public health and can make a difference and save lives in light of blood supply shortages. People interested in donating blood are screened for a variety of health factors, and those should not be dependent on who you love.”

