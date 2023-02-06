Family holds vigil for teenager killed in Pueblo West, death still under investigation months later

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) -Family, friends and community members came together Saturday night to honor the life of Hailey Perkins, a 13-year-old girl who was killed in June 2022.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office told 11 News Sunday that Perkins’s death is still under investigation. Perkins was found dead in a home on East Clarion Drive on June 27. In August, the county coroner ruled that Perkins’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and said that the death was being investigated as a homicide.

The candlelight vigil was held at the home where Perkins was found, and a signed poster and image of Hailey are hung in the front window of the home.

Anyone with any information related to this case can contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.

