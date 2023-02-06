Falcon neighborhood shaken after shooting

Deputies believe the shooting to be linked to a car jacking from Saturday on Potter Drive.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls.(KKTV)
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:21 PM MST
FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - Falcon Meridian Ranch neighborhood was woken up early Sunday morning to the sound of gunshots.

“I got woken up because I heard the gunshots, I was in the baby’s room,” one nearby neighbor said. “We both came down. She thought they were fireworks at first. I was like I think those might’ve been gunshots.”

At 12:50 in the morning, El Paso County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene after receiving multiple calls. The shots were heard in the 12200 block of Point Reyes Drive. That’s in the northern part of Falcon, northeast of Colorado Springs. According to a media release from El Paso County Sheriff’s office when deputies arrived on scene, they found numerous gunshot victims.

Five people were taken to a local hospital with varying levels of wounds and one person died from their injuries.

One neighbor said he helped one of the victims, “I came out after the shooting had all stopped, I came out to make sure that everything was okay. And there was a little girl that got shot so we brought her in. And we put pressure on until she got paramedics and stuff like that.”

Deputies say they believe the shooting to be linked to a car jacking from Saturday on Potter Drive.

This neighborhood is known for its quiet, family-friendly, and charming suburban characteristics. Many residents are still shaken.

“It’s scary. You know you never think it’s going to happen in your neighborhood or a neighborhood like this,” neighbor Robert Yarbroth said.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call their Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or you can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867. The FBI and Colorado Springs Police Department are assisting the Sheriff’s Department in their investigation.

