Evacuations ordered for a bomb threat at Metro State in Denver

Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A bomb threat was under investigation at a university in Denver on Monday.

At about 1:30 p.m. the following message was issued by the Metropolitan State University of Denver:

“The Auraria Campus Police Department is investigating an unverified bomb threat at Lynx Crossing, 318 Walnut St. Anyone in the building or immediate vicinity should leave the area.”

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Auraria Emergency Alert: No new information regarding the Bomb threat at Lynx Crossing. Only Lynx Crossing needs to evacuate. Do not cross 5th Street

Posted by Metropolitan State University of Denver on Monday, February 6, 2023

