Evacuations ordered for a bomb threat at Metro State in Denver
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A bomb threat was under investigation at a university in Denver on Monday.
At about 1:30 p.m. the following message was issued by the Metropolitan State University of Denver:
“The Auraria Campus Police Department is investigating an unverified bomb threat at Lynx Crossing, 318 Walnut St. Anyone in the building or immediate vicinity should leave the area.”
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
